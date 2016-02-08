BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
Feb 8 Euronext:
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Orchestra Premaman is suspended on Euronext Paris as of Feb 8 at 14:00 CET
* Trading suspension is at the request of the company, pending the publication of a press release and until further notice Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
* Announces establishment of a new warehouse in Wadi Al Dawasir with total cost of project 8.5 million riyals