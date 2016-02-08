BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
Feb 8 Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG :
* Q1 operating loss 96,000 euros ($106,636.80) versus loss 191,000 euros year ago
* Q1 profit of 1.530 million euros (year ago: loss of 185,000 euros)
* Q1 revenue from lease of property 122,000 euros (previous year: 162,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces establishment of a new warehouse in Wadi Al Dawasir with total cost of project 8.5 million riyals