BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q1 net profit down 28% to RUB 5 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 4.99 BILLION, DOWN 28.4% VERSUS YEAR AGO
Feb 8 Anima Holding SpA :
* Recorded in Jan. 2016 positive net inflows for around 3.7 billion euros ($4.12 billion), of which around 3.4 billion euros in institutional mandates Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Total client numbers up 56,000 to 932,000 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, merges story strands)