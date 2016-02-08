Feb 8 Fiducial Office Solutions SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 47.9 million euros ($53.49 million)compared to 47.8 million euros a year ago

* Sees full year revenue about 190 million euros as result of improvement in consolidated operating income Source text: bit.ly/1RiCbiG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)