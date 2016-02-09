BRIEF-Gabriel India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 220.8 million rupees versus profit 209.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 9 Phoenix Beverages Ltd :
* HY ended Dec. 31, 2015 group revenue of 2.89 billion rupees versus 2.74 billion rupees a year ago
* HY group profit before tax of 295.4 million rupees versus 271.9 million rupees a year ago
* HY group earnings per share of 15.21 rupees Source: bit.ly/1T9Nuek Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 220.8 million rupees versus profit 209.3 million rupees year ago
ISTANBUL, May 15 Turkish clothing retailer Mavi Giyim plans to list on the Istanbul stock exchange, the company said on Monday, an initial public offering that will see a 50 percent stake in the jeans brand floated.