Feb 9 Bank Pekao SA :
* Poland's No.2 lender wants to limit the fall in its 2016
net profit to a single-digit figure after a 16-percent decline
to 2.29 billion zlotys ($576 million) in 2015, Pekao's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
* Chief executive Luigi Lovaglio said Pekao has capital to
take over banks, but only those without a Swiss-franc
denominated loan portfolio and at a price below book value.
* The Polish UniCredit unit refused to comment on
media reports it was close to buying part of a smaller rival and
GE unit Bank BPH.
($1 = 3.9775 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)