BRIEF-International healthway corporation appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer
* Appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Danish ISS A/S
* Says expands and extends partnership with global pharmaceutical company Novartis
* Says expands partnership to cover all sites across 24 countries in Europe
* Says contract has been extended to run for an additional two years until 2019 and the contract scope in existing countries has been expanded Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, May 19 Cholera has killed two people in the Kenyan capital this week and another five are receiving treatment in hospital, a Nairobi county public health official said on Friday. The diarrheal disease which is carried in food and water tainted by human faeces can kill within hours unless treated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.