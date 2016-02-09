BRIEF-Gabriel India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 220.8 million rupees versus profit 209.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 9 Swatch Group and Safilo Group
Italian eyewear creator Safilo and Swatch Ltd have signed a collaboration agreement for Swatch branded sunglass eyewear Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
ISTANBUL, May 15 Turkish clothing retailer Mavi Giyim plans to list on the Istanbul stock exchange, the company said on Monday, an initial public offering that will see a 50 percent stake in the jeans brand floated.