(Corrects company name in headline)

Feb 9 Esperite NV :

* Says Genoma, company of the Esperite Group, is now present in the South African market

* Thanks to a partnership with Intercare's firm Salubrity, Tranquility and Serenity are now active within the predictive medicine market in the South Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)