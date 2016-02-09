BRIEF-Telgam Q1 net loss widens to 51,221 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 51,221 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 28,810 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 9 Sanoma Oyj :
* Q4 operating loss ex. items 8.9 million euros ($10.0 million) versus loss 5.6 million euros year ago
* Q4 net sales 408.8 million euros versus 452.5 million euros year ago
* In 2016 sees consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes to be in line with last year or improve (2015: -3.4 percent)
* Expects profitability to improve in 2016
* Operational EBIT margin is estimated to be over 7 percent in 2016
* New legislation in Poland is expected to have a material negative impact on educational textbook market in coming years
* Says impact of Polish legislation to be partly compensated for by new products and services as well as cost savings across the segment
* Proposes a dividend of 0.10 euro per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 51,221 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 28,810 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack