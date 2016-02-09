Feb 9 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 4.3 million euros versus 6.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss 1.3 million euros versus profit 2.2 million euros year ago

* In 2016 estimates its revenue to grow significantly compared to 2015

* Will propose that no dividend or return of capital shall be distributed

* No dividend or return of capital has been distributed during reporting period Source text for Eikon:

