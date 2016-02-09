BRIEF- Precision System Science announces business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies
* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies Corp on May 15
Feb 9 ALK Abello A/S :
* Q4 total revenue 687 million Danish crowns ($102.96 million) versus 612 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA, including the gain on the sale of the European veterinary business, 148 million crowns versus 57 million crowns year ago
* Free cash flow in 2016 is expected to be largely level with 2015
* Partnerships are expected to further contribute to Alk's revenue and earnings, potential milestone payments in 2016-17 total 75 million crowns
* Sees 2016 base business revenue to grow organically by about 10 pct to 2.6 billion crowns
* Sees 2016 EBITDA ex. items, ex. revenues from sales royalties and milestone payments, to increase by about 35 pct to 450 million crowns (331)
* Proposes dividend of 5 crowns per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6724 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 15 British technology experts worked through the night to patch the computer systems of the health service after the ransomware worm forced dozens of hospitals to cancel some operations and appointments, Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.