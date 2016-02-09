Feb 9 Inno-Gene SA :

* Acquires 13 shares in Central Europe Genomic Centere sp. z o.o. (CEGC) for 0.5 million zlotys ($125,755) raising its stake in CEGC to 26.5 percent

* The transaction took place as third stage of the investment agreement with International Technology Ventures, LLC concerning the creation of whole-genomic DNA research center in Poland