BRIEF-Suzuken to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will repurchase 2.2 million shares of its common stock, representing 2.3 percent of outstanding, on May 16
Feb 9 Bulten AB, Q4
* Net sales reached SEK 667 million (621), up 7.3% on same period last year.
* Q4 operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 47 million (38)
* Says board proposes dividend of SEK 3.25 per share (3.00)
* Says expects 2016 will be a year with growth in line with market and the following years, thanks to contracts already signed, we expect to see very good conditions for winning further market share Link to report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Says unit WITS,Inc. plans to file a lawsuit against Iga city government, claiming compensation for stoping recruit students and returning to complete a course