WRAPUP 3-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Feb 9 Ball Corporation
* Commencement of syndication for new revolving and term loan senior secured credit facilities
* New approximately $3.9 billion senior secured credit facility will mature in 2021.
* Expects to close on its proposed offer for Rexam in first half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Says no principal amount of notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration of put right offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: