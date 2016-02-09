Feb 9 Spar Group Ltd

* For 18 weeks to 30 January, sales rose by 14,1 pct from R24,5 billion to R28,0 billion for the 18-week trading period ended 30 January 2016.

* SPAR Ireland reported sales growth of 36,6 pct, reflecting both impact of acquisition of ADM Londis business in July 2015 and devaluation of rand

* Group's liquor sales remained robust in South Africa, with sales growth exceeding 12,5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: