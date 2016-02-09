BRIEF-Tori Holdings unit plans to file lawsuit against Iga city government
* Says unit WITS,Inc. plans to file a lawsuit against Iga city government, claiming compensation for stoping recruit students and returning to complete a course
Feb 9 Jantsa Jant Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Buys equipment at 3.2 million lira ($1.09 million) from JMW Jant Sanayi Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9383 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit WITS,Inc. plans to file a lawsuit against Iga city government, claiming compensation for stoping recruit students and returning to complete a course
May 15Si Chuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd :