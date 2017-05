Feb 9 Fonciere des Murs SCA :

* Reports FY rental revenue of 203.6 million euros ($230.4 million) versus 196.1 million euros a year ago

* FY net recurring profit 133 million euros versus 120 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share is 204.3 million euros versus 97.7 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.55 euros per share

* FY EPRA NAV is up 2.3 percent at 1.97 billion euros Source text: bit.ly/1ooKtdL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)