Feb 10 JSE:

* Censure imposed by JSE on Mr Deetlefs in his capacity as a director of Huge Group Limited

* On November 26 2013, whilst being in possession of unpublished price sensitive information relating to Huge, Mr Deetlefs purchased 47,174 huge shares

* Routine examination of trading by JSE's Market Regulation Division revealed trade in question and this was also reported to Directorate of Market Abuse