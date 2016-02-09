BRIEF-Export Development Bank Of Egypt nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 381.3 million versus EGP 302.1 million year ago
Feb 9 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :
* Q4 rental income 475 mln SEK (468)
* Q4 income from property management 221 mln SEK (200)
* Jan-Dec rental income 1,910 million SEK
* Jan-Dec property management result 932 million SEK
* Proposes dividend of 5.25 SEK per share (4.75)
* Says our property management result will grow further in 2016
* Says ambition is to grow on all our markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 381.3 million versus EGP 302.1 million year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Visegrad Countries and European Union Membership https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897917 PARIS/LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that European Union (EU) membership has been a strong support for the sovereign ratings of the four Visegrad countries (V4). A deterioration in the relationship between the V4 and the EU could lead to negative pressures on the ratings in the medium to