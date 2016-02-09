Feb 9 Sanoma Oyj :

* Has signed a 500 million euros ($560.4 million) syndicated revolving credit facility

* Facility has a maturity of four years, with a 1 year extension option

* New facility is, in line with lower financing need of group, replacing existing 600 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)