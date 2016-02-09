BRIEF- Precision System Science announces business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies
* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies Corp on May 15
Feb 9 Bluelinea SA :
* FY revenue 7.2 million euro versus 5.1 million euro ($5.7 million) a year ago
* Sees number of subscribers to continue growth in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/20lhX8A Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies Corp on May 15
LONDON, May 15 British technology experts worked through the night to patch the computer systems of the health service after the ransomware worm forced dozens of hospitals to cancel some operations and appointments, Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.