BRIEF- Precision System Science announces business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies
* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies Corp on May 15
Feb 9 Zealand Pharma A/S
* Q4 royalty revenue from Sanofi's sales of lixisenatide (Lyxumia) outside US up at 8.1 million Danish crowns / 1.1 million euros ($1.23 million), up 15 pct over Q3, up 31 pct over Q4 2014
* 2015 lixisenatide (Lyxumia) royalty revenue 28.6 million crowns
* Says pending regulatory approvals, US launch of lixisenatide and combination product of lixisenatide and Lantus are planned by Sanofi for H2 2016 and could lead to a considerable increase in Zealand's revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 15 British technology experts worked through the night to patch the computer systems of the health service after the ransomware worm forced dozens of hospitals to cancel some operations and appointments, Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.