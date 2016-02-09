Feb 9 Legal & General Group Plc
* Following enquiries from analysts and investors, Legal &
General is providing a provisional, unaudited analysis of
annuity bond portfolio at 31 December 2015.
* Company held a bond portfolio backing our annuity business
of c.£39 billion (unaudited) (2014: £40.7bn).
* 0.7% (£266m) is in sub-investment grade oil & gas and 0.1%
(£38m) in sub-investment grade basic resources.
* within securitisations & debentures, £65m is in oil & gas
and £nil in basic resources.
* we will report our solvency II capital position for first
time as part of our preliminary results on 15 march 2016.
