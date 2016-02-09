Feb 9 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
* Says offering to retail investors, with orders up to and
including 3 million Danish crowns ($450,500) will close on 9
February 2016 at 12:00 CET
* Says expected timetable for offering will otherwise
remain unchanged and offering to investors with orders exceeding
3 million crowns will thus close on 9 February 2016 at 4:00 p.m.
CET.
* Says early close of offering is due to aggregate demand
from retail investors exceeding expected allocation of offer
shares to this investor group
