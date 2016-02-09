BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance names new president and chairman
* Says it has named Tadashi Shiraishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Ryuichi Murata
Feb 9 Laan & Spar Bank A/S :
* 2015 net interest and fees income 683.7 million Danish crowns ($102.75 million) versus 648.7 million crowns year ago
* 2015 loan losses 8.4 million crowns versus 44.3 million crowns year ago
* 2015 net income 101.3 million crowns versus 101.5 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 core earnings before impairment of around 150 million - 170 million crowns
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 8.0 crowns per share
MOSCOW, May 15 Russia's second-largest bank VTB beat analysts' forecasts in the first quarter with net profit of 27.6 billion roubles ($488.37 million) and said it was on track to deliver a doubling of its net profit this year.