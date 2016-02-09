BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance names new president and chairman
* Says it has named Tadashi Shiraishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Ryuichi Murata
* Deputy head of Poland's financial supervisor KNF Wojciech Kwasniak said the Polish banking sector booked an aggregated net profit of 11.5 billion zlotys ($2.9 billion) last year.
* In 2014, the sector booked a net profit of 15.9 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.9659 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
MOSCOW, May 15 Russia's second-largest bank VTB beat analysts' forecasts in the first quarter with net profit of 27.6 billion roubles ($488.37 million) and said it was on track to deliver a doubling of its net profit this year.