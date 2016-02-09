Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* Deputy head of Poland's financial supervisor KNF Wojciech Kwasniak said the Polish banking sector booked an aggregated net profit of 11.5 billion zlotys ($2.9 billion) last year.

* In 2014, the sector booked a net profit of 15.9 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.9659 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)