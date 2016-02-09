Feb 9 Fortress Income Fund Ltd :

* Board anticipates that B share dividend will increase by about 95 pct for 2016 financial year

* Dividend for A share for six months ended 31 December 2015 is 64,72 cents

* Dividend for B share for 6 months to Dec. 31 is 62.81 cents, which is an increase of 101.2 pct