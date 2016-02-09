BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance names new president and chairman
* Says it has named Tadashi Shiraishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Ryuichi Murata
Feb 9 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Total net inflows in Jan. at 666 million euros
* Net inflows figure of Jan. benefited from the consolidation of RI Toowoomba; net of the impact of the latest joint venture, the group recorded net inflows in the region of 500 million euros in Jan. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 15 Russia's second-largest bank VTB beat analysts' forecasts in the first quarter with net profit of 27.6 billion roubles ($488.37 million) and said it was on track to deliver a doubling of its net profit this year.