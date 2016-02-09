Feb 9 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Total net inflows in Jan. at 666 million euros

* Net inflows figure of Jan. benefited from the consolidation of RI Toowoomba; net of the impact of the latest joint venture, the group recorded net inflows in the region of 500 million euros in Jan. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)