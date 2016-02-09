BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance names new president and chairman
* Says it has named Tadashi Shiraishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Ryuichi Murata
Feb 9 RBA Holdings Ltd
* Trustees for time being of Housing Impact Fund South Africa Trust have applied to High Court of South Africa, for an order placing co under supervision
* Board of company is considering its position.
* Has informed JSE limited of aforegoing and has requested JSE to suspend trading in its shares on JSE with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it has named Tadashi Shiraishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Ryuichi Murata
MOSCOW, May 15 Russia's second-largest bank VTB beat analysts' forecasts in the first quarter with net profit of 27.6 billion roubles ($488.37 million) and said it was on track to deliver a doubling of its net profit this year.