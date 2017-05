Feb 9 Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits :

* Reports Q4 consolidated revenue fo 137.4 million euros ($155.5 million) versus 126.5 million euros a year ago

* Confirms the objective of 2015 EBITDA close to twice its level in 2014

* Confirms 2018 objectives Source text: bit.ly/1Ka1AKe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)