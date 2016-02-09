Feb 9 Alba SpA :

* Preliminary contract with Helio Investimenti e Servizi Srl shareholders for possible acquisition of 100 percent stake in Helio Investimenti e Servizi Srl becomes ineffective

* Helio Investimenti e Servizi Srl is majority shareholder of Helio Capital Srl