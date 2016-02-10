BRIEF-International healthway corporation appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer
* Appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Orpea SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 650.4 million euros ($734.6 million)versus 533.4 million euros a year ago
* Sees 2016 revenue of 2.72 billion euros Source text: bit.ly/1TRtpc7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 19 Cholera has killed two people in the Kenyan capital this week and another five are receiving treatment in hospital, a Nairobi county public health official said on Friday. The diarrheal disease which is carried in food and water tainted by human faeces can kill within hours unless treated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.