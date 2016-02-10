Feb 10 Melexis NV :

* Reports Q4 sales of 102.4 million euros ($115.6 million), up 16 pct compared to a year ago (Reuters Poll: 98.4 million euros)

* Q4 gross margin of 47.5 million euros, up 8 pct compared to a year ago 

* Q4 operating result of 23.9 million euro, up 9 pct compared to a year ago

* Q4 net income of 22.0 million euro or 0.54 euro per share, an increase of 9 pct compared to a year ago (Reuters poll: 21.8 million euros)

* Expects sales in Q1 of 2016 to be around level of 105 million euros

* For 2016, expects sales growth to be between 8 pct and 12 pct, a gross profit margin around 47 pct and an operating margin around 25 pct

* Approves to propose a 2015 total dividend of 1.90 euros gross per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)