Feb 10 Melexis NV :
* Reports Q4 sales of 102.4 million euros ($115.6 million),
up 16 pct compared to a year ago (Reuters Poll: 98.4 million
euros)
* Q4 gross margin of 47.5 million euros, up 8 pct compared
to a year ago
* Q4 operating result of 23.9 million euro, up 9 pct
compared to a year ago
* Q4 net income of 22.0 million euro or 0.54 euro per
share, an increase of 9 pct compared to a year ago (Reuters
poll: 21.8 million euros)
* Expects sales in Q1 of 2016 to be around level of 105
million euros
* For 2016, expects sales growth to be between 8 pct and 12
pct, a gross profit margin around 47 pct and an operating margin
around 25 pct
* Approves to propose a 2015 total dividend of 1.90 euros
gross per share
