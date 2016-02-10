Feb 10 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Says approves up to 50 million euros ($56.46 million) bond issue

* Says bonds will carry interest at a fixed rate, which shall not be higher than 8 pct per annum

* Says bonds are expected to be issued in several tranches Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)