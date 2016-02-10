Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10 Mapfre SA :
* FY net profit 708.8 million euros ($800.2 million) versus 845.1 million euros year ago
* FY premiums 22.31 billion euros versus 21.82 billion euros year ago
* To propose complementary dividend of 0.07 euro gross per share
* Says total dividend for FY 2015 amounts to 0.13 euro per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities