* FY net profit 708.8 million euros ($800.2 million) versus 845.1 million euros year ago

* FY premiums 22.31 billion euros versus 21.82 billion euros year ago

* To propose complementary dividend of 0.07 euro gross per share

* Says total dividend for FY 2015 amounts to 0.13 euro per share

