Feb 10 Electrocomponents Plc
* Trading statement
* Europe saw 10 pct growth with all major markets in region
performing well
* As anticipated, North America saw continued weakness due
to well-publicised softness in manufacturing output
* We remain on track to deliver targeted 25 mln stg
annualised savings, with 6 mln stg to be delivered in Q4 of this
financial year
* For four months to 31 January 2016 group underlying sales
growth was 2 pct
* UK revenues stabilised during period and international
sales growth slowed to 3 pct
* While asia pacific experienced some disruption due to
significant restructuring, to date this has been less than
expected
* Are well positioned to make progress in FY17 despite an
uncertain and challenging global macroeconomic outlook
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: