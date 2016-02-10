Feb 10 Electrocomponents Plc

* Trading statement

* Europe saw 10 pct growth with all major markets in region performing well

* As anticipated, North America saw continued weakness due to well-publicised softness in manufacturing output

* We remain on track to deliver targeted 25 mln stg annualised savings, with 6 mln stg to be delivered in Q4 of this financial year

* For four months to 31 January 2016 group underlying sales growth was 2 pct

* UK revenues stabilised during period and international sales growth slowed to 3 pct

* While asia pacific experienced some disruption due to significant restructuring, to date this has been less than expected

* While asia pacific experienced some disruption due to significant restructuring, to date this has been less than expected