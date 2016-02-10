Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10 Bellway Plc
* Trading update for the six months ended 31 January 2016 ahead of its interim results announcement on Tuesday 22 March 2016
* Further volume growth, with an 11.6% rise in number of housing completions to 4,188 (2015 - 3,754)
* Average selling price has risen by 17% to a record £257,000 (2015 - £ 219,343)
* Significant investment in land with 5,445 plots contracted (2015 - 3,824 plots) at attractive rates of return to secure future growth
* A substantial forward order book comprising 4,434 homes (2015 - 4,213 homes) with a value of £1,027 million
* Remains on target to increase volume by around 10% this financial year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities