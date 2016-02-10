BRIEF-International healthway corporation appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer
* Appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer
Feb 10 Vectura Group Plc
* Next planned milestone and announcement scheduled for this programme is $10 million due to be paid upon acceptance for filing of ANDA by FDA
* In addition, vectura will receive a royalty from all sales of VR315 in US
* Following announcement in January 2016 confirming completion of a clinical trial for VR315 in US, clinical study report is now final
* This triggers a cash milestone payment to Vectura of $2 million
* Eligible to receive a further $21 million upon achievement of future pre-determined development milestones on VR315
NAIROBI, May 19 Cholera has killed two people in the Kenyan capital this week and another five are receiving treatment in hospital, a Nairobi county public health official said on Friday. The diarrheal disease which is carried in food and water tainted by human faeces can kill within hours unless treated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.