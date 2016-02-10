Feb 10 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :

* Reports best fiscal year in company history for 2015

* ABT's income for 2015 ended at 38.9 million Norwegian crowns ($4.54 million) after a 73 percent revenue growth from 2014 income of 22.5 million crowns

* 2015 EBITDA 21.2 million crowns compared to 5.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 6.3 million crowns versus 1.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 total revenue 10.3 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns year ago

* Moving into 2016, ABT forecasts a number of technology in-licensing partnerships in near future

* To recommend 2015 dividend of 1.50 crowns per share

