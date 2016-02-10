Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10 Vostok New Ventures Ltd
* Net result for fourth quarter was USD -5.3 million (1.07)
* Net asset value of the Company was USD 503.44 mln on December 31, 2015, corresponding to USD 6.85 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities