Feb 10 Soitec SA :
* Proposed two successive capital increases for a total
consideration of 130 million euro to 180 million euro ($203.0
million)
* A reserved capital increase for a total amount of 76.5
million euro, at a price of 0.55 euro per share
* A subsequent capital increase with preferential
subscription rights ("rights issue") for a total amount of 53.5
million euro to 103.5 million euro
* Size of rights issue will be adjusted to finance
potential OCEANE 2018 buy-back opportunities
* Following two operations, CEA investissement ("CEAI"),
National Silicon Industry Group ("NSIG") and Bpifrance
Participations ("Bpifrance") would each hold 14.5 pct of
company's shareholding
* CEAI would have option to increase its stake to 15 pct
thereafter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8869 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)