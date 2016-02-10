BRIEF-SMI Holdings Group updates on transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun
* Update on major transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun
Feb 10 Snowworld Nv :
* Based on the results achieved in the first quarter (Oct.1 to Dec. 31), Snowworld reiterated its earlier forecast for the full financial year 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1RozCfh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Update on major transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO FY 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3yN0z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)