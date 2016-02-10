BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
Feb 10 CIE Automotive SA :
* Says its unit Dominion Access SA has presented an offer to acquire production units of Abantia Empresarial SL (Grupo Abantia) in renewable energies sector for about 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million)
* Dominion plans to invest around 25 million euros in the maintenance of the business
* Offer was placed within Grupo Abantia's bankruptcy proceedings
* Grupo Abantia currently employs 1,500 of staff, Dominion's offer concerns over 70 percent of the workforce

($1 = 0.8879 euros)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.