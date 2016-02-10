Feb 10 Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Q4 net profit 117.4 million Danish crowns ($17.7 million) versus loss 21.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 75.5 million crowns versus 204.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net interest income 415.8 million crowns versus 477.2 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 3 crowns per share

* General expectation is that the economy will edge up slowly in 2016 as it did in 2015

* 2016 core earnings before impairment are expected to hover around the 1.1 billion crowns mark Source text for Eikon:

