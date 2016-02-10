Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Q4 net profit 117.4 million Danish crowns ($17.7 million) versus loss 21.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 75.5 million crowns versus 204.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net interest income 415.8 million crowns versus 477.2 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 3 crowns per share
* General expectation is that the economy will edge up slowly in 2016 as it did in 2015
* 2016 core earnings before impairment are expected to hover around the 1.1 billion crowns mark Source text for Eikon:
