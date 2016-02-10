Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10 Value Holdings International AG :
* FY net result 603,700 euros ($679,464.35)versus 67,800 euros year ago
* Sees positive result in 2016
* To propose dividend of 0.07 euros per share Source text - bit.ly/1KboEIw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities