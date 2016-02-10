Feb 10 Brait SE :

* NAV per share increased by 10.4 pct to 136.34 zar for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015

* Inclusive of ordinary share dividends paid to date, three-year CAGR to Dec. 31, 2015 is 77.0 pct

* Valuation multiples for Brait's investments remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)