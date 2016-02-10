Feb 10 Concentric Ab
* Net sales for Q4, excluding Alfdex: msek 504 (535) - down
16% year-on-year
* Concentric says we expect that European market will
continue on its positive trend next quarter whereas north and
south america will remain challenging for both on- and
off-highway sectors
* Concentric Q4 net sales, excluding Alfdex: msek 504
(535)
* Concentric ab says operating income for Q4: msek 83 (86),
including expenses of msek 2
* Concentric ab says board of directors intend to propose a
total dividend of sek 3.25 (3.00) per share and to renew current
mandate for share buybacks
* Looking forward, the orders received, and expected to be
fulfilled during the first quarter of 2016, were broadly in line
with the sales levels of the fourth quarter of 2015, taking into
account the fewer working days in the fourth
quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: