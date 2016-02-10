Feb 10 Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Q4 total revenue 621 million Swedish crowns ($73.90 million) versus 480 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 211 million crowns versus 150 million crowns year ago

* Proposed dividend per share is of 0.75 crown

* Says target for 2016 remains to generate acquisition volumes in line with previous three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4037 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)