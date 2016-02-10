Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10 Atrium Capital SE :
* To operate under new name TonerPartner.de SE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities